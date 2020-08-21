U.S. imposes visa restrictions on 14 Iranians over human rights violations

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on 14 Iranians over human rights violationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:06 IST
The United States on Friday said it was imposing visa restrictions on 13 Iranian individuals for their involvement in "gross violations of human rights" regarding a 1990 assassination of an Iranian opposition figure in Switzerland. It did not disclose the names of the individuals.
In a statement, State Department said it was also designating Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who it said as director of Iran's Evin Prison ran an institution "synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."
