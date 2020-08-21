3,245 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 3,245 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,32,364 in the state. According to the official data, a total of 3,082 recovered cases were also reported in the state.

The total of the cases includes 27,804 active cases, 1,01,871 discharged cases and 2,689 deaths so far. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours.