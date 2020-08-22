Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura: Over 1000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup seized, 3 held

Over 1,000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup were seized from a truck here in Chandrapur area on Friday, police said.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:30 IST
Tripura: Over 1000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup seized, 3 held
Over 1000 bottles of Escaf cough syrup were seized in Chandrapur, Tripura. Image Credit: ANI

Over 1,000 bottles of contraband Escaf cough syrup were seized from a truck here in Chandrapur area on Friday, police said. Sashvat Kumar, Sub-Divisional police officer of the Sadar sub-division said: "Acting on a tip-off, we stopped a vehicle for checking and found more than 1,000 bottles of Escaf cough syrup."

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and three persons including the driver have been arrested, he said. This incident comes less than 48 hours after the recovery of more than 52,000 Yaba tablets and brown sugar, and over Rs 13 lakhs in cash from a drug peddler's house in Santipara area here. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS operative held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from central Delhis Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fi...

OP Khaitan & Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan bags Indian Achievers Award 2020

OP Khaitan Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Achievers Award 2020 in recognition of Outstanding Achievement in the field of Professional Consultancy. Gautam Khaitan has experience of more tha...

Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

An inmate suffered extreme pain as he received a dose of pentobarbital during just the second federal execution following a 17-year lag, according to court filings by lawyers representing one of the inmates scheduled to be executed next. Th...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

Mexico City Mexico, August 22 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020