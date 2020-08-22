LG Manoj Sinha reviews status of Udhampur-Baramulla rail link construction
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha reviewed the status of work on the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday. LG held a review meeting with the officials and directed them to finish the project by "August 2022, ahead of timeline."
"Railways to run Vistadome coaches for attracting tourists. And DPRs (detailed project reports) for Jammu-Poonch and Baramulla-Kupwara rail links are at an advanced stage," the DIPR, said in a tweet. The link project is highly essential to provide an alternative and a reliable transportation system to join Kashmir Valley to the Indian Railways network and the rest of the country. (ANI)
