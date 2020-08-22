Case registered against 5 youth for beating boy over 'mobile theft'

Police on Saturday booked a case against five youngsters for allegedly assaulting a boy over suspicion of mobile theft in Bantwala area of Karnataka's Mangaluru. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sachu, Shrinivasa, Pachu, Chandra and Hareesh.

"Complainant Udaya mentioned in his complaint that a group of known youth ( Sachu, Shrinivasa, Pachu, Chandra and Hareesh) threatened and thrashed him with a stick at Kalladaka in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday morning. The video also went viral," BM Laxmiprasad, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada said. "Bantwala police have registered a case under 143, 147, 148, 341, 504, 323, 324, 506 and 149 IPC against the group for assaulting a boy over suspicion of mobile theft," added Laxmiprasad. (ANI)