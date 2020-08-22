Defence Minister holds security review meeting with NSA, CDS, three service chiefs

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. [File Photo/ANI].

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs. According to sources, the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and other areas also came up for discussion.

India and China have held five rounds of Lieutenant General-level talks for disengagement from the eastern Ladakh sector but not much success has been achieved in that direction. The Chinese are sitting near the Finger 5 and Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh and are refusing to disengage completely from there.

The Chinese have also created a build up along the LAC opposite Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh but the Chinese troops there are in-depth areas. The Chinese created tensions with India on May 5 when they marched into the Galwan Valley in very high numbers and tried to change the status quo on the LAC.

The two countries held the 18th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs on Thursday and agreed that restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. They agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols" and said the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (ANI)

