1,685 liquor bottles seized, six held in Andhra Pradesh

The police on Saturday arrested six people and seized 1,685 liquor bottles being transported into the state, from their possession in two separate cases, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh police seize 1,685 liquor bottles on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The police on Saturday arrested six people and seized 1,685 liquor bottles being transported into the state, from their possession in two separate cases, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. According to police, out of the eight people, two are at large.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivasulu said, "In the wee hours of today morning, G Konduru Police Station cops held surprise raids in the town outskirts and caught 730 bottles being brought from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. The bottles have been seized while three persons are arrested and 2 are absconding." Divulging further he said, "In another surprise raid at the outskirts of Mylavaram town, a car and a motorcycle have been seized along with the 955 liquor bottles. Three persons have been arrested in this connection. The accused will be produced before the court for remand." (ANI)

