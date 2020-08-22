Left Menu
BJP MLA Mahesh Negi is ready to undergo DNA test: Uttarakhand CM

Regarding the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said that conducting a DNA test is a legal process and is not in the hands of the government but Negi is ready to undergo it.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:46 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The court will decide what has to be done in this case," said Rawat.

Uttarakhand police questioned Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment by a woman, again on Saturday. The police also called the woman's husband for questioning.Negi was earlier questioned by the police on Wednesday. The woman, who levelled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA and it doesn't match that of her husband.

Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation in the State, Rawat said, "More than 5,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the State (per day). The District Magistrates have been told not to hesitate to spend money and that the testing should reach 10,000-mark per day." The Chief Minister has also instructed to pay special attention to the people aged 60 years and above.

"People are violating the norms of home isolation. Instructions have been given to take strict action against such people. People will be safe if testing increases," said Rawat. (ANI)

