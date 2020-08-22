Fire breaks out at Chemical Factory in Telangana
A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dundigal area near Air Force Academy in Telangana on Saturday, fire officials said.ANI | Medchal (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:26 IST
According to fire officials, after receiving information, eight fire tenders were moved to the spot immediately.
The process to douse the fire is still on. No casualties were reported till now. (ANI)
