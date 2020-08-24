Left Menu
Chaos ensued in UP's Kanpur after a country-bomb exploded in Bagahi area

Chaos ensued in Kanpur's Bagahi area, under Babu Purwa Police Station limits, after a country-bomb exploded there on Sunday night.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 06:24 IST
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chaos ensued in Kanpur's Bagahi area, under Babu Purwa Police Station limits, after a country-bomb exploded there on Sunday night.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, police said.

"Dog squad, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Police were present at the spot. No casualties reported. Further investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Kanpur Police (South) Deepak Bhuker. (ANI)

