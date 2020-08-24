Left Menu
Great human who had no parallels in Indian polity: Shah on Jaitley's death anniversary

Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to former Cabinet Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 08:26 IST
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to former Cabinet Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Shah called him an "outstanding politician" and said he was someone who had "no parallels in Indian polity".

"Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation," Shah tweeted. In a tweet today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jaitley's demise "left a void which is difficult to fill".

"What #ArunJaitley meant to me, is an enigma even for me. For several years, he was virtually a part of my daily routine. It has never been the same after 24th August 2019. Friend, guide, mentor... all in one. He left a void, difficult to fill... atleast in our lifetime," he tweeted. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the former Union Minister played a pivotal role in the "inclusive development" of the country.

"My tributes to able administrator, effective organiser Late Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Arun Ji played a pivotal role in "Inclusive Development" of the country. #ArunJaitley ji," Naqvi's tweet read. The former finance minister died on August 24, 2019. He was 66.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

