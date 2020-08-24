Left Menu
Development News Edition

Language row: Kumaraswamy demands action against AYUSH Secy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the Central government should take action against AYUSH Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha alleging that the latter, during a virtual event hosted by the ministry, said that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:32 IST
Language row: Kumaraswamy demands action against AYUSH Secy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the Central government should take action against AYUSH Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha alleging that the latter, during a virtual event hosted by the ministry, said that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave. The Janata Dal (S) leader asked how many people, who spoke different languages, including Kannadigas, would have to make sacrifices in the country for not being able to speak Hindi.

"In a virtual training hosted by the AYUSH department, Rajesh Kotecha, the secretary of the department, said, "Those who cannot speak Hindi can quit. I don't speak English very well. Is it a request to not speak English, or Hindi should be imposed?" Kumaraswamy tweeted. "Every language here is part of the union system. Is it not, therefore, a violation of the Union Code to quit the training program for reasons not to speak Hindi? Is this not anti-constitutional?" he said in another tweet.

"How many people of all languages, including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for the sake of not speaking Hindi? The central government should immediately take action against Rajesh Kotecha, the AYUSH department secretary who is obsessed with Hindi excellence. The union system must be respected," the former CM tweeted. Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik urging him to immediately order an inquiry into the incident of "Hindi imposition" during the virtual training event conducted by his ministry and take actions against all officials who have acted in a manner "discriminating our fellow citizens on the basis of language". (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...

Edelweiss witnesses 65% Y-o-Y growth of mobile investors in India

Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020