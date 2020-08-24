TDP leader accused of YSRCP leader's murder gets bail

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Raveendra, the accused in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, has been granted bail by the district court judge. While granting bail, the judge has ordered Kollu Raveendra to be in-home quarantine in Vijayawada for 28 days.

Former law minister Kollu Raveendra has been in jail for the past 52 days. The judge has denied the first bail petition but accepted his second bail petition. YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was murdered in Machilipatnam on June 29. The police arrested Raveendra at Tuni town in East Godavari district on July 3.

Police produced him before the judge online, mentioning him as A4. The judge sentenced him to 14 days remand, and police shifted him to Machilipatnam sub-jail. However, Raveendra was shifted to Rajahmundry central jail on July 6 on his request. His bail plea was rejected for the first time but his second plea was accepted today. (ANI)