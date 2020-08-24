COVID-19: Special arrangements made for Chhattisgarh Assembly session

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements have been made for the safety of members for the Chhattisgarh Assembly session set to be held from Tuesday to August 28. Sanitiser dispensers have been installed on the Assembly premises and oximeters have also been made available. On the other hand, a glass partition will be set up between the seats of the MLAs and special ayurvedic "Kaadha" will also be served to boost immunity.

During the session of the Legislative Assembly, in a bid to gather the minimum number of people inside the Vidhan Sabha, the personal assistants of the ministers and MLAs will also be kept away from the session this time. Moreover, only the required secretaries of ministers will be present in the assembly session. Separate arrangements have also been made for the media persons so that the least crowd is present during the session.

"The assembly session is going to start from tomorrow and in view of the COVID-19 crisis, we have taken adequate measures to protect and prevent its spread. We have also made a glass partition between the MLAs. Earlier, where three members used to sit, only two will be allowed to sit there now," said CS Gangrade, Secretary Chhattisgarh Assembly. "We have also done an antibacterial surface coating. When members will come to the assembly, their temperature and oxygen level will be checked as soon as they enter. State and Central governments' instructions for the prevention of infection will be followed. Arrangements have also been made to serve ayurvedic Kaadha to the members to boost their immunity," he added. (ANI)