FIDA-Ghana appeals National House of Chiefs to abolish harmful traditional practices

The International Federation of Women Lawyers -Ghana, (FIDA-Ghana), on August 24 has appealed to the National House of Chiefs to initiate a national exercise to abolish harmful traditional practices, according to a news report by News Ghana.

FIDA-Ghana has called on Togbe Afede XIV, the President of the National House of Chiefs to lead the process in evaluating traditional customs and usages to eliminate customs that amounts to torture, and were socially harmful resulting in the threat to the liberty and security of women and girls.

A statement signed by Afua Adotey, FIDA-Ghana President explains that the role of the National House of Chiefs in eliminating harmful traditional practices was rooted in Article 272 (c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The Article provides that the National House of Chiefs shall undertake an evaluation of traditional customs and usages with a view to eliminating those customs and usages that are outmoded and socially harmful.

The statement said both the Constitution and international law gives the National House of Chiefs "carte blanche to overturn cruel and inhumane traditions and ultimately to modify customs that are a clear breach of the realization of the human rights of women and girls.

"This is the only way to stop the recurring traditional incidents of harm and sometimes death against women and children in Ghana."