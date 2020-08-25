Nigeria govt. announces fine for airlines over carrying passengers without COVID-19 test

The Government on Nigeria on August 24 has said that airlines would be fined USD 3,500 per passenger for airlifting passengers without negative COVID-19 test results as it prepares to open international flights, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sanni Aliyu has said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja.

Speaking on the new protocols that would start from August 29, the coordinator said passengers coming into the country must present a PCR COVID-19 test result that was within seven days.

Aliyu also said that when a passenger arrived in Nigeria and presents a PCR negative result, the passenger was expected to self-isolate for seven days and submit his or her COVID-19 test before reuniting with the community.

On the concerns over cases of passengers coming into the country with a negative COVID-19 test result and testing positive in Nigeria, he said that PTF was studying the situation and would make a decision when the need arose.

Aliyu said that health workers would monitor passengers on self-isolation and if any passenger failed to present itself for testing after seven days, the immigration would assist and proper sanctions would be meted to the passenger.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the country would ban flights from countries that have placed bans on flights from Nigeria when the international flights resume.

Sirika said meetings have already been held with the international carriers where these decisions had been revealed to them.

Sirika said, "We are almost there. Just a few things to be done but we will be ready in the coming days. By Monday, we will have comprehensive details for the resumption."

"About 1,280 passengers will be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which have been billed to start first when the international flights resume," he added.