Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bosnian Serb general Mladic appeals genocide conviction

He was the commander of Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 war that was part of Yugoslavia's breakup. At the start of two days of hearings, Presiding Judge Prisca Nyambe said Mladic has put forward nine grounds of appeal, asking for acquittal or a retrial.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:40 IST
Former Bosnian Serb general Mladic appeals genocide conviction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic returned to a United Nations court on Tuesday to appeal his 2017 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity during the Yugoslav Wars.

Mladic is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of overseeing the slaughter of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in 1995 and attacking and murdering civilians during the 43-month siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. Trial judges ruled he was responsible for massacres of Bosnian Muslims and "ethnic cleansing" campaigns as part of a plan to forge a Greater Serbia out of parts of the former Yugoslavia, together with Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and former Serb politician Slobodan Milosvic. He was the commander of Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 war that was part of Yugoslavia's breakup.

At the start of two days of hearings, Presiding Judge Prisca Nyambe said Mladic has put forward nine grounds of appeal, asking for acquittal or a retrial. "The prosecution responds that Mr. Mladic's appeal should be rejected in its totality," she said in opening remarks.

Mladic, 77, appeared wearing a facemask which he removed after a few minutes. The proceedings are being broadcast by video due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mladic's lawyers have sought to delay the appeal, arguing that the former general is in poor health. Mladic was convicted of 10 out of 11 charges at trial and prosecutors are seeking an additional genocide conviction.

Prosecutors say Mladic's sentence should be upheld and he should also have been convicted of the 11th charge, genocide against Bosniaks and Croats in five municipalities of Bosnia in 1992. Mladic's appeal is being held at a U.N. court in The Hague set up to hear appeals and remaining cases from the former Yugoslav Tribunal, which closed in 2017.

Mladic will be allowed to address the court for 10 minutes on Wednesday. Judges have yet to set a date for a decision, likely to be sometime in 2021.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's 'Find My Mobile' feature to function with offline devices

The Find My Mobile feature of mobile brand Samsung that allows users to find their lost phones will now work even without a working internet connection. According to The Verge, the feature comes with the new update which allows users to acc...

Dakshina Kannada district opens all borders

With the Karnataka government lifting travel restrictions for people from outside the state, Dakshina Kannada DK district administration has opened all its borders for passengers from Kerala. Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner K ...

Most of the MSMEs in Gujarat Facing a Tough Time Post Unlock in COVID-19 Pandemic

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, Aug 25 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard all the industries, especially Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises MSMEs. Higher cost, low fresh demand, fixed expenses and limited cash are the few factor...

Pompeo flies to Sudan direct from Israel as U.S. pushes stronger links

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan after flying non-stop from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official direct flight between the two countries, as the United States promotes stronger Sudan-Israel ties.His v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020