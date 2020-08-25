Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of rain-affected Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the Belagavi district. He also held discussions with ministers, MPs, district officials and concerned officials of Belagavi and Dharwad districts on the rain damage.

Deputy Chief Ministers Lakshman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi were also present. Yediyurappa also offered special pooja at the Alamatti reservoir today.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest against the Chief Minister and State government at Belagavi. They alleged that the state government is following an anti-farmer policy, the amendment of the Land Reform Act and the withdrawal of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. (ANI)