Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of rain-affected Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the Belagavi district.ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:48 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the Belagavi district. He also held discussions with ministers, MPs, district officials and concerned officials of Belagavi and Dharwad districts on the rain damage.
Deputy Chief Ministers Lakshman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi were also present. Yediyurappa also offered special pooja at the Alamatti reservoir today.
Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest against the Chief Minister and State government at Belagavi. They alleged that the state government is following an anti-farmer policy, the amendment of the Land Reform Act and the withdrawal of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660
Puri questions Cong MPs' tweets on plane mishap, says Kozhikode runway safety as per ICAO guidelines
Ipca Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr
MP: Patient jumps off 3rd floor of COVID-19 facility, injured
Puri questions Cong MPs' tweets on plane mishap, says Kozhikode runway safety as per ICAO guidelines