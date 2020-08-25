HC dismisses Kerala govt's appeal against CBI probe in Periya twin murder case

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the State government's appeal against a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Periya twin murder case. The division bench of the High Court upheld the observation of the single-judge bench, which had handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI.

The CBI had earlier this month informed the Kerala High Court that it cannot go ahead with the investigation in the Periya twin murder case because the High Court has not pronounced its verdict in the plea by the state government against the CBI probe. CBI stated this before the single bench of Justice R Narayana Pisharadi which was considering the bail petitions of the seven accused.

Earlier, the division bench had orally directed that no further action be taken till the verdict of the court is pronounced. The parents of deceased Youth Congress workers had approached the Kerala High Court yesterday seeking to issue a directive to the government to withdraw the appeal and transfer it to any other bench for fresh argument.

The case is related to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal, allegedly by CPM activists on February 17, 2019, at Periya in Kasargode district. (ANI)