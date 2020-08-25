No change in medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee, continues to be on ventilator support

There is no change in the medical condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee since Monday and he continues to be on ventilator support.

"There is no change in the medical condition of Hon'ble Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable," Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Tuesday in its update.

The former President had undergone surgery for a brain clot at the Army Hospital earlier this month.