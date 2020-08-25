Sub-inspector among six held for kidnapping, dacoity

A total of six people, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Tuesday in a case of kidnapping and dacoity in Bengaluru. According to Bengaluru city police, a local merchant had sent his helper, Mohan, to collect money on August 19, who was later attacked and kidnapped by three people in Chickpet, Bengaluru.

Sanjeev Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City told ANI, "The kidnappers took the money and mobile phone from Mohan and left him near a hotel in Lalbag Garden. A case was registered and an investigation team was constituted. The police nabbed six accused including a sub-inspector, Patil said. (ANI)