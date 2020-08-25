Left Menu
Anticipatory bail plea of jailed Gyanpur MLA's son rejected

Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu Mishra. "District and sessions judge Anil Kumar rejected plea for anticipatory bail of Vishnu," district government counsel Dinesh Pandey said, adding that the bail plea of Ramlali Mishra was rejected earlier.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:03 IST
A district and sessions court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Vishu Mishra, son of jailed Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra. Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu Mishra.

"District and sessions judge Anil Kumar rejected plea for anticipatory bail of Vishnu," district government counsel Dinesh Pandey said, adding that the bail plea of Ramlali Mishra was rejected earlier. The court had earlier granted him relief from arrest till the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea.

Police is trying to arrest both Vishnu Mishra and his mother, senior police officials said here. A Bhadohi court had on August 16 sent the Nishad Party MLA to a 14-day judicial custody.

Vijay Mishra, Ramlali Mishra and Vishnu Mishra were booked under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The MLA currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members

In order to make the process more proactive, the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has authorised two officers of the RS Secretariat to receive complaints of alleged misconduct and violation of code of conduct against the members, oficials sa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization WHO said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising co...

Sterling gains, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...
