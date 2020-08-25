Left Menu
Proposal for establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi approved

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday approved proposal for the establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:42 IST
Proposal for establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi approved
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday approved proposal for the establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi.

"Cheif Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal for the establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi for hearing cases related to terrorist and left-wing extremists. A special court of NIA will be set up on the lines of Central Bureau of India (CBI)," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

