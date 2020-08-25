Proposal for establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi approved
ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand)
"Cheif Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal for the establishment of special NIA court in Ranchi for hearing cases related to terrorist and left-wing extremists. A special court of NIA will be set up on the lines of Central Bureau of India (CBI)," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)
