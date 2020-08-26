Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

Left Menu
Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000 on them. Additional Public Prosecutor Rais Ahmad Khan said the court held Ranglal Meena, his son Sujan Singh, Lalchand Meena and his son Rai Singh, all residents of Lambawar village, guilty in the murder of Dhannalal and Premchand Meena of the same village.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000 on them.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rais Ahmad Khan said the court held Ranglal Meena, his son Sujan Singh, Lalchand Meena and his son Rai Singh, all residents of Lambawar village, guilty in the murder of Dhannalal and Premchand Meena of the same village. The victims were shot dead in May 2016 in the forests of Lambawar Sagwan over a land dispute, and their legs were also cut off, Khan said.

A case of murder was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 302, against the four, and they were arrested, he said.

