Court orders AGP not to hold general body meeting on Thursday

A court here on Wednesday ordered the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) not to hold its scheduled general body meeting on Thursday citing violation of the party's Constitution and COVID-19 guidelines. Hearing the petition filed by AGP's erstwhile Guwahati City Committee, the Civil Judge No 3 in the District and Sessions Court of Kamrup Metropolitan asked the regional party to maintain "status quo" till the next date, which was fixed on November 11.

The order also asked AGP to "restrain themselves from holding Kendriya Sadharan Parishad meeting on 27.08.2020 based on notice dated 10.08.2020". The court said that calling the meeting with a notice period of 17 days instead of 30 days "prima facie appears to be illegal in view of Article 25(5) of Constitution of AGP".

Further, the order stated that the proposed meeting may witness attendance of more than 50 members, which will be a violation of the latest COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Assam government on August 13. "So, considering the aforesaid facts, I am of the view that plaintiff has prima facie case in his favor to get the relief of ad-interim temporary injunction as prayed for at this stage," it added.

The case was jointly filed by AGP's Guwahati City Committee's President Jiten Deka, Working President Hemen Lahkar and Secretary Girin Talukdar, who were removed from their posts after they opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year. "The party has not suspended or expelled us from memberships. They only took away our posts without any notice or document. We challenged this in the Court. We also went to the court against the illegal manner through which the constitution was amended," Talukdar told PTI.