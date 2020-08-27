UK police arrest man over alleged Liberian war crimes
Police said detectives had detained the unnamed 45-year-old man in southeast London over alleged offences contrary to the International Criminal Court Act, and he was now in custody. From 1989 to 2003, up to a quarter of a million people in Liberia were killed in a civil war, while thousands more were mutilated and raped.Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST
British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of war crimes relating to conflicts in Liberia between 1989 and 2003. Police said detectives had detained the unnamed 45-year-old man in southeast London over alleged offences contrary to the International Criminal Court Act, and he was now in custody.
From 1989 to 2003, up to a quarter of a million people in Liberia were killed in a civil war, while thousands more were mutilated and raped. Former Liberian president Charles Taylor is serving 50 years in a British prison after being found guilty by an international tribunal of crimes against humanity.
His ex-wife Agnes Reeves Taylor was charged by British police with torture in 2017 but the case against her was dismissed two years later after a judge said there was a lack of evidence of governmental control at the time of the alleged crimes.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Charles Taylor
- Liberia
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
British mall owner Intu puts Trafford Centre for sale
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China, says British lawmaker
Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more
British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex
Lockdown lands domestic abuse on British financial sector radar