NGT directs Haryana govt to take prompt action to remove illegal constructions in Aravalli

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to take prompt action to remove illegal constructions in Aravalli forests. The green panel also dismissed the plea filed by 10 farm house owners seeking review of its order holding that the land in question is forest land and construction raised thereon are illegal

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission of the Haryana government that forest areas since been identified and steps are being taken for restoration by removing the encroachments which will require some further time. The Haryana government told the tribunal that District Level Committees were constituted to identify the forest areas and District Committees havefurnished their respective reports. “A report of District Gurugram has been filed by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram mentioning the steps taken to identify the Aravalli forests with reference to the Notifications under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, as applicable to Haryana. “Steps have been taken for correction of revenue record. Prosecution has been initiated against the violators. Show cause notices have been issued tothe owners of farm houses/ structures in violation of law,” the tribunal noted while asking the Haryana government to file a status report in the matter

The issue for consideration before NGT relates to illegal constructions raised in forest land. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana native Sonya Ghosh seeking the NGT's intervention demanding that all construction activities be banned in the deemed forest areas of the state.