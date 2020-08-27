Left Menu
SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for uniform education practices to avoid discrimination

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the Centre and states on the PIL by an NGO, Good Governance Chambers. The steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic were inadequate, the plea alleged and contended the they have created inequality among children and exposed those belonging to the weaker section to more risks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:48 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre and others' reply on plea for uniform education practices to avoid discrimination and digital divide among school-going children due to the coronavirus pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the Centre and states on the PIL by an NGO, Good Governance Chambers.

The steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic were inadequate, the plea alleged and contended the they have created inequality among children and exposed those belonging to the weaker section to more risks. The NGO sought directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

It also sought formulation of alternative strategies for children who were unable to access or benefit of online education along with guidelines to encourage students affected by migration..

