BPR&D played vital role in strengthening India's internal security: Amit Shah

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has played an important role in strengthening India's internal security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, while congratulating the organisation on its Golden Jubilee Anniversary on Friday. "Greetings to the Bureau of Police Research and Development on its Golden Jubilee Anniversary. The BPR&D has played a vital role in strengthening India's internal security through research and development. I salute BPR&D's continuous quest for a robust and modern police system in the country," Shah tweeted.

Sharing details about the organisation, the BPR&D earlier said, "The Bureau of Police Research and Development was raised on August 28, 1970, through a resolution of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, with a mandate to promote excellence in policing, promote the speedy and systematic study of police problems, apply science and technology in the method and techniques by the Police. The Bureau was initially started with two Divisions, i.e., Research, Publication & Statistics Division and Development Division." "In 1973, the Training Division was added, on the recommendation of the Gore Committee on Police Training. In 1995, the Correctional Division was started to study the issues of Prisons and Prison Reforms. In 2008, the National Police Mission was added and Development Division was restructured as Modernization Division," the organisation added. (ANI)