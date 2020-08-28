We must keep talking with Russia despite tensions, says Merkel

We must keep talking with Russia despite tensions, says MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:27 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday it was important to keep talking to Russia despite current tensions over Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a Berlin hospital.
"We have to keep talking," she told reporters at a news conference, adding Russia was an important strategic player in the world. She also said she hoped that Russian forces would not be deployed in Belarus.
