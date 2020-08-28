Sport-Russia dismisses anti-doping chief

Sport-Russia dismisses anti-doping chiefReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:44 IST
Russia on Friday dismissed the head of RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, in a move that threatens to further strain the country's relations on the global sports stage.
Announced on Friday by the agency's founders, Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, the dismissal of RUSADA general director Yuri Ganus comes after the Olympic Committee accused him of presiding over serious financial violations. Ganus denies the allegations.
