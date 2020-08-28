Left Menu
Security forces engaged in encounter with terrorists at Kiloora in Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kashmir zone police said that an encounter has started at the Kiloora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

