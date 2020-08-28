Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gym's Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federation's president Sunil Kumar Tonk said, "Gyms across India are opening following Central government's guidelines, but Kejriwal government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in their tussle of power are obstructing the opening of the gym in Delhi."

He added that there had been no source of income for gym owners in the national capital for the past six months and some of them on the verge of destitute. "Provide us with a proper set of guidelines, and we will follow them. Gyms in other parts of the country are also open and functioning following Central government's directives," he said.

He further asked the Delhi government to open the gyms in the national capital by August 30, and urged Central government to intervene in the matter on the federation's behalf. It is to be noted that the Union Home Ministry on in its guidelines for `Unlock 3' allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5. (ANI)