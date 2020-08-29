Puducherry reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 550 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Puducherry on Saturday, said the Puducherry Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 13,556, including 4,834 active cases, 8,511 recovered cases and 211 deaths to date.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)