Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the world: Harsh Vardhan

India has one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the world, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, during the twentieth meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, at Nirman Bhawan in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:49 IST
India has one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the world: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the GoM meeting on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the world, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, during the twentieth meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, at Nirman Bhawan in Delhi. During the meeting, the Health Minister expressed satisfaction at the various coordinated efforts of the Centre government and those of the States/UTs and said, "In the month since the last meeting of GoM on 31st July, we have made tremendous strides in containing the disease. As many as 26.4 lakh have already recovered. The country's Case Fatality Rate is at its lowest 1.81 per cent and consecutively Recovery Rate has increased to 76.47 per cent."

He further informed the GoM that with the creation of sufficient health facilities, the health infrastructure in the country has been amply strengthened. "Only 0.29 per cent of cases are on ventilators, 1.93 per cent on ICU and only 2.88 per cent of cases are on oxygen. A total of 1576 labs at present have led to an upsurge in testing and the goal of 10 lakhs tests per day has been fulfilled. More than 9 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours and this has led to the cumulative total number of tests crossing the 4 crore mark" he added.

During the meeting, the Health Minister instructed his ministry to develop SOPs for the Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly sessions comprising COVID protocols and preventive measures. The GOM also expressed concern about the forthcoming festival seasons and advised everyone to adopt safe and COVID appropriate behaviour. "The global comparison clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest cases per million (2424) and deaths per million (44) compared to the global average of 3161 and 107.2 respectively," he said while briefing the GoM on the current status of COVID-19 in India.

The minister added that despite being resource-constrained and densely populated, timely lockdown and rapid augmentation of infrastructure by India have enabled to keep the case per million and deaths per million considerably lower compared to other countries. Minister of External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, and Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep S. Puri, along with other ministers were present during the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issues

Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problemsSharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following diffic...

MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political and social gatherings allowed; States directed to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will...

People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

People laid siege to a fire station in Assams Hailakandi district and pelted the police and security forces with stones on Saturday over rumours of the death of a suspected thief due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, police said...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 164 to 31,177; 3 die

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad district rose to 31,177 on Saturday with addition of 164 new cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the viral infection, the toll went up to 1,724, it said.A total of 160 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020