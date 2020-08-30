Left Menu
Bengaluru Police solves kidnapping case of minor boy within a day; 6 held

The Bengaluru city police nabbed six people and successfully solved the kidnapping case of an 11-year-old boy within a day and reunited him with his family unharmed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-08-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 06:32 IST
The child with his mother after being rescued by he police in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Bengaluru city police nabbed six people and successfully solved the kidnapping case of an 11-year-old boy within a day and reunited him with his family unharmed. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 2 crores from the child's family and had also asked the family not to contact the police, according to the mother.

"They demanded Rs 2 crores and asked us not to contact the police. But we did, and the police conducted a really thorough probe throughout the city and apprehended the kidnappers," the victim's mother told ANI here. She thanked the police team wholeheartedly for their efforts and heaped praises on them for getting her child back unharmed.

Five special teams of the police department carried out 16 hours of operation to track the kidnappers and recover the child unharmed. The police also nabbed all six accused, named Fahim, Mujamil, Fijan, Mohammed shaheed, Khaleel and Mohammed Zain. One of the accused was injured in the leg due to the police team opening fire on him in self-defence. (ANI)

