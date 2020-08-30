New DCP (crime) Monika Bhardwaj says exposure in crime branch will be good

After getting transferred as DCP (Crime), Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) expressed happiness at Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's transfer order and said "exposure in the Crime Branch will be good" for her. "It is becoming a new normal in Delhi Police. At one point, there were four women DCPs in districts. Exposure in Crime Branch will be good, and I will put in my best efforts," she told reporters.

Apart from Bhardwaj, a Delhi Police officer named Rajesh Deo, who was heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the northeast Delhi violence was also transferred to the legal cell. Apart from them, Ram Gopal Naik, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), has also been transferred as DCP traffic. (ANI)