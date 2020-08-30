Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC for removal of 'anomalies' in adoption and guardianship

Due to lack of a common law for all, Muslims, Christians, Parsis approach the Court under Guardians & Wards Act, 1890,” the plea said. Once a child under foster care becomes major, he is free to break away all his relations and also he does not have the legal right of inheritance, it said. "Parsi law also does not recognize adoption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:36 IST
PIL in SC for removal of 'anomalies' in adoption and guardianship
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking removal of anomalies in the grounds of adoption and guardianship and making them uniform for all citizens has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has also sought directions to declare that the "discriminatory grounds" of adoption and guardianship are violative of Articles 14, 15, 21 of the Constitution and to frame "uniform guidelines" for adoption and guardianship for all citizens. Article 14 of the Indian Constitution talks about all citizens' equality before the law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination of Indians on basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and Article 21 says no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law.

The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that the current practice of adoption is blatantly discriminatory as Hindus have a codified law of adoption but Muslims, Christians, and Parsis do not have it. "Adopted child has the right to inherit property under the Hindu law but not under the Muslim, Christian, and Parsi law. Adopted child by the Hindus can become a legal heir whereas adopted child by Christians, Muslim, Parsis cannot," the plea said. "Adopted child by Hindus turn equivalent to a biological child of adoptive parents whereas it's just the opposite in Muslims, Christians, and Parsis. Adoptive parents can be the natural guardian of the adopted son and his wife under Hindu Law but not in Muslim, Christian and Parsi Law," the plea said. It also sought directions to the Law Commission to prepare a report on 'Uniform Grounds of Adoption & Guardianship' within three months, while considering the best practices of laws and international conventions.

The PIL stated that adoption and guardianship is one of the most important and crucial aspects of human life but even after 73 years of independence, India does not have a gender-neutral and religion-neutral law of adoption and guardianship for all citizens. "Muslims, Christians, and Parsis don't have adoption laws even after 73 years of independence and 71 years of India becoming a democratic republic. Due to lack of a common-law for all, Muslims, Christians, Parsis approach the Court under Guardians & Wards Act, 1890," the plea said. "Muslims, Christians, and Parsis can take a child under the said Act only under foster care. Once a child under foster care becomes major, he can break away all his relations. Moreover, such a child doesn't have the legal right of inheritance, which creates a lot of hardship and confusion among citizens, which can very easily be solved by having uniform law of adoption and guardianship for all citizens," the plea said. The petition said in the case of Shia Muslims, the mother is entitled to the custody of a boy until the age of two years and girl until she attains seven years of age if parents are separated.

"The custody after the prescribed period dwells upon the father and after him to grandfather how high soever. The rationale given is that after birth, the mother might have custody of the child but the father has the guardianship, entitling him for the right to take any decision for the future of the child," the petition stated. It said the father has the ultimate authority to decide matters regarding the future of the child, be it education or contracting marriage. "That is why mother living far from the residence of the father was one of the grounds for disqualification of the mother for taking custody," it said. Referring to Christians, the plea said that they have no adoption laws and have to approach the court under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890. Christians can take a child under the said Act only for foster care. Once a child under foster care becomes major, he is free to break away all his relations and also he does not have the legal right of inheritance, it said.

"Parsi law also does not recognize adoption. In the present world when society has changed a lot, the present law does not meet the requisite demand. Section 49 provides that the court has the power to decide interim custody of the child. The court can prescribe such terms and conditions, which it deems necessary for the welfare of the child," the PIL said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of respite that water level has reduced: MP CM after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here. Toda...

German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the countrys pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German ...

Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by producing quality raw material for aluminium productionAddressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Ex...

TMC govt working against interest of students: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that the TMC dispensation in West Bengal was working against the interest of students by opposing the central governments decision to hold JEE and NEET exams in September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020