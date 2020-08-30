Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Deputy CM provides financial aid to Shanish Mani Mishra

KP Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday provided financial aid of Rs 51,000 to Shanish Mani Mishra, a soft tennis player and recipient of Laxman Award.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:08 IST
UP Deputy CM provides financial aid to Shanish Mani Mishra
Deputy CM KP Maurya gives financial aid of Rs 51,000 to Shanish Mani Mishra, a soft tennis player and recipient of Laxman award. . Image Credit: ANI

KP Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday provided financial aid of Rs 51,000 to Shanish Mani Mishra, a soft tennis player and recipient of Laxman Award. This financial assistance has been provided as Maurya heard about Mishra selling his award due to financial distress.

"Through social media, I got to know that he was selling his award due to financial distress. I have heard his grievances," Maurya told ANI. Mishra said that he usually works on a contractual basis and he was unable to renew his contract due to coronavirus-induced lockdown which caused a bit of financial distress for him.

"I'm a coach working on a contractual basis. My contract ended on March 25 but couldn't be renewed due to lockdown. I hope my contract will be renewed soon and I will get my 5 months salary," Mishra told ANI. "Presently, I've no source of income. I urge the CM Yogi Adityanath to give me a government job," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

List of stations where Metro services to be restored being prepared: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon. He said Metro services will resume in the city from September 7 with all C...

Three wildlife smugglers arrested in UP's Baghpat

Three wildlife smugglers were arrested here on Sunday by a joint team of police and forest officials. Baraut police station SHO Ajay Sharma said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials arrested three persons --- N...

Pension Camp makes life easier for Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik in Western Nepal

Bidur Bahadur Thapa is a retired Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik who now is spending his time by engaging in agricultural business. Before Seven years, the scenario for him was different, he had to go to Gorakhpur in every three months to receive a...

Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official. There are 14,091 active ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020