Ex-minister Gutta Mohan Reddy booked for threatening workers over canal construction

Former Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked for allegedly threatening a local contractor and JCB driver with his licensed pistol while they were widening a canal on Reddy's land.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:29 IST
A visual from the incident where Reddy threatened contractor aides over the construction of canal on his land. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked for allegedly threatening a local contractor and JCB driver with his licensed pistol while they were widening a canal on Reddy's land. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act, 1959, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, after a video of him brandishing his revolver went viral.

According to Chityala police, Reddy had land in Urumadla village of Chityala Mandal in Nalgonda district here, of which 820 square yards was taken by the state government, for a canal's construction, and he was compensated. "Gutta Mohan Reddy's land of around 820 square yards was obtained by the state government for the construction of a canal and even compensation was credited to his account from the government," said police in a statement.

However, on Sunday evening, Reddy allegedly threatened the site engineer and JCB driver with his licensed pistol. "Yesterday evening, canal construction works started in Urumadla village in Chityala Mandal where site engineer and JCB driver were threatened by Reddy with his licensed pistol. A case has been registered under the arms act and relevant sections of IPC. Further probe is on," police added. (ANI)

