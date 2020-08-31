Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decline in medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee: Army hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition has declined since yesterday, and he continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:53 IST
Decline in medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee: Army hospital
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition has declined since yesterday, and he continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India Endless hours spent in front of screens, intensified by COVID 19, is opening up a white space opportunity for VMS players in India, according to the latest research from Mintel. While t...

Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

Bangalore Karnataka India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir With a strong understanding of customers requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new Design Experience Centre at Whitefield in B...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

Safety norms not followed by many people contributing to rise in cases in Delhi: Experts

Medical experts have flagged that many people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms have contributed to the sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi in the past few days, cautioning that the situation should still ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020