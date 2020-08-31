COVID-19 lockdown: Streets in West Bengal wear deserted look
The streets in West Bengal's Kolkata, Purba Medinipur and Siliguri wore a deserted look on Monday morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:58 IST
The streets in West Bengal's Kolkata, Purba Medinipur and Siliguri wore a deserted look on Monday morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops continued to remain closed due to the lockdown. Only essential services continued in the state.
The state is observing complete lockdown for two days every week until the end of August. There are a total of 159,785 COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the latest state health bulletin. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 25,657. While 130,952 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll has reached 3,176. (ANI)
