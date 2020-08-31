Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The officials said that 1,849 patients also recovered from the virus after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 92,837. However, 827 people have lost their lives to the virus.

There are 31,299 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state. While the recovery rate is 73.3 percent, the fatality rate stands at 0.66 percent. India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll is at 64,469. The coronavirus cases in the country have reached 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, and 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)