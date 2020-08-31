Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:17 IST
Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The officials said that 1,849 patients also recovered from the virus after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 92,837. However, 827 people have lost their lives to the virus.

There are 31,299 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state. While the recovery rate is 73.3 percent, the fatality rate stands at 0.66 percent. India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll is at 64,469. The coronavirus cases in the country have reached 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, and 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays

European shares rose on Monday as heavyweight oil and gas players were supported by higher crude prices and merger talks in major French utilities saw the sector outperform regional peers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5, adding to...

Richa Chadha back on set after six months

Actor Richa Chadha, who resumed shoot after a gap of six months, said despite the film industrys deliberate vilification, nothing had changed on the set. The coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown in March had halted film, TV and series s...

Baltic countries to sanction Lukashenko, other Belarus officials

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, later on, Monday, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters. The list is the first step and cou...

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi extends Onam greetings

Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Onam saying that let the message spirit of inclusiveness and sharing transcend all barriers and add colours of health. May the spirit of Onam - the harvest,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020