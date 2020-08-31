Lebanon's Adib secures majority support to be designated PM

Lebanese diplomat Mustapha Adib secured the support of a majority of lawmakers to be designated as the new prime minister on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of votes cast by lawmakers in official consultations. Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, secured at least 66 votes, or more than half of the 120 MPs currently serving in the Lebanese parliament, after the Christian Free Patriotic Movement announced it had nominated him.

Lebanon's parliament usually has 128 MPs but eight resigned following the Aug. 4 port explosion. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy)