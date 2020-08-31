Left Menu
Development News Edition

341 Maharashtra cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

As many as 341 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while two died in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:39 IST
341 Maharashtra cops test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 341 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while two died in the last 24 hours. According to Maharashtra Police, the total number of positive cases in the police force has gone up to 15,294 including 2,832 active cases, 12,306 recoveries and 156 deaths till date.

With 1,93,889 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state in the country. India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469. The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, and 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...

AP FACT CHECK: Is Trump's America great again or hellscape?

The Republican National Convention begged this question Why are President Donald Trumps most fervent supporters describing the state of his union as a hellscape It was perhaps the central paradox for voters wondering what to believe in the ...

Batmobile will be the 'craziest' thing you've ever seen, says Jeffrey Wright

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who is set to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, has teased the Batmobile in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial will be the craziest and coolest thing youve ever seen. The 54-year-old actor said one of the aspec...

Benfica drawn away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

Two-time European champion Benfica will play in Greece against PAOK in Mondays draw for the Champions League third qualifying round. Benficas Stadium of Light in Lisbon hosted the 2020 final last week but wont see action yet in this seasons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020