Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president's office said. A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

"His demise is passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet. Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.