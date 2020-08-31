Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president's office said. Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:17 IST
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president's office said. A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.
"His demise is passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet. Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.
