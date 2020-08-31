Three Rajasthan MLAs test COVID-19 positive, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wished a speedy recovery to three state MLAs who have tested positive for COVID-19. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus.

"I have come to know Congress MLA Ramesh Meena, BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have tested positive for COVID 19. I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khachariyawas had said, "After some symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I appeal to all who came in contact with me recently, to undergo COVID-19 test. You all stay healthy and take care of yourself." As many as 645 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 80,872 in the state, the health department said.

The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively while the death toll rose to 1,048, it said. (ANI)