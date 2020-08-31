Omar Abdullah condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the death of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee. "One of the many occasions I had to meet Pranab da. I always found our interactions to be memorable. His encyclopaedic memory meant he always had an anecdote to make the point under discussion.The last of a generation of politicians able to reach out across the political aisle," Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind along with other lead politicians also extended their condolences. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet. (ANI)