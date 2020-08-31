Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE tells World Court Qatar cannot invoke anti-bias treaty in blockade row

According to Qatar, which filed the case with the International Court of Justice in 2018, the UAE has as part of the boycott expelled thousands of Qataris and closed down the offices of the Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel. The ICJ, the highest United Nations court for inter-state disputes, handed Qatar a small victory in a related case about the ongoing dispute about the blockade when it ruled in July that the U.N. aviation body had jurisdiction over the closing of air space to Qatar.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:45 IST
UAE tells World Court Qatar cannot invoke anti-bias treaty in blockade row
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The United Arab Emirates argued on Monday that the World Court lacks jurisdiction to hear a case filed against it by neighbouring Qatar accusing Abu Dhabi of violating a U.N. anti-discrimination treaty. The row dates from 2017 when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar, severing diplomatic and transport ties and accusing it of supporting terrorism. The countries closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft.

Doha denies allegations of supporting terrorism. Hearings this week at the World Court in The Hague will not take an in-depth look at the merits of the UAE case, but deal only with jurisdiction.

Qatar will have a chance to reply to the UAE standpoint on Wednesday. A ruling on jurisdiction is expected later this year. According to Qatar, which filed the case with the International Court of Justice in 2018, the UAE has as part of the boycott expelled thousands of Qataris and closed down the offices of the Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel.

The ICJ, the highest United Nations court for inter-state disputes, handed Qatar a small victory in a related case about the ongoing dispute about the blockade when it ruled in July that the U.N. aviation body had jurisdiction over the closing of air space to Qatar. Addressing the boycott, UAE lawyer Abdalla Hamdan Alnaqbi told the court on Monday that the measures against Qatar "have nothing to do with racial discrimination".

He said Qatar was trying to apply the United Nations' 1969 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination "beyond its proper scope". Cases before the ICJ generally takes years to come to a definitive ruling. World Court verdicts are final, but the court has no means to enforce its decisions.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...

In first 7 months of 2020, Pak violated ceasefire 13 times a day; 8 personnel among 23 killed: RTI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir nearly 13 times a day during the first seven months of this year, resulting in the death of 23 people, including eight security personnel, and injury to over 100, an RTI query has rev...

'My wounded country': Lebanese singer whose voice transcends divisions to meet Macron

The French president will start his visit to Beirut on Monday by meeting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famed singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and its latest tra...

Pranab Mukherjee served nation with exemplary dedication: LS Speaker

Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjees demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020