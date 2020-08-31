Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should arrange funds if it is unable to provide GST compensation amount: Chhattisgarh CM to FM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to arrange funds "on its own" and not pressurise states to borrow in lieu of the GST compensation.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:46 IST
Centre should arrange funds if it is unable to provide GST compensation amount: Chhattisgarh CM to FM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to arrange funds "on its own" and not pressurise states to borrow in lieu of the GST compensation. "If the Central Government is unable to provide GST compensation amount, then states should not be pressured to take a loan. Centre should arrange the money," the letter read.

The two borrowing options to meet the GST compensation requirement for 2020-21 consequent to the discussions in the 41st meeting of the GST Council held on August 27 has been communicated to states which could, in turn, communicate their preference within seven working days, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. A meeting of State Finance Secretaries with the Union Finance Secretary and Secretary (Expenditure) is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2020, for clarifying issues, if any.

The first option provides a special window to states in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest. This money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess. The second option is that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh of this year can be met by states in consultation with the RBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...

In first 7 months of 2020, Pak violated ceasefire 13 times a day; 8 personnel among 23 killed: RTI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir nearly 13 times a day during the first seven months of this year, resulting in the death of 23 people, including eight security personnel, and injury to over 100, an RTI query has rev...

'My wounded country': Lebanese singer whose voice transcends divisions to meet Macron

The French president will start his visit to Beirut on Monday by meeting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famed singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and its latest tra...

Pranab Mukherjee served nation with exemplary dedication: LS Speaker

Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjees demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020